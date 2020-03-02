Prudential Financial Inc. Has $243.10 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230,203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,027 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Mcdonald’s worth $243,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $8.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.55. 6,151,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,543. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $178.27 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.05.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

