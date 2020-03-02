Prudential Financial Inc. Has $262.94 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,846,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,736,130 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Comcast worth $262,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.52. 40,004,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,558,703. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $184.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

