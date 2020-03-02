Prudential Financial Inc. Has $281.38 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,230,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,952,943 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $281,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 30,539 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,710,000 after acquiring an additional 256,546 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.26. 44,211,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,351,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

