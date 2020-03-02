Prudential Financial Inc. Has $331.85 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,466,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,841 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.5% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.34% of CVS Health worth $331,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,899,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,432,170. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

