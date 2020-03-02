Prudential Financial Inc. Has $400.10 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,526,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,852 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.26% of Medtronic worth $400,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.95 on Monday, reaching $102.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,357,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,913. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $134.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

