Prudential Financial Inc. Has $608.02 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,235,847 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 734,642 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Visa worth $608,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 283,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,841,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on V. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $10.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,424,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,791,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $356.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.85. Visa Inc has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

