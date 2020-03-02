Prudential Financial Inc. Has $717.73 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67,375 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Alphabet worth $717,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $5,393,065.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,421,936 shares of company stock worth $346,822,875. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $49.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,389.11. 2,425,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,053. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,461.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,318.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market cap of $920.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

