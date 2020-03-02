Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,853,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,075 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.57% of Allstate worth $208,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,675,022,000 after acquiring an additional 109,997 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,609,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,750,000 after acquiring an additional 66,110 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,908,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,478,000 after acquiring an additional 269,058 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,848,000 after acquiring an additional 117,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,030,000 after acquiring an additional 36,658 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $7.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.67. 2,791,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $92.24 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.93.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

