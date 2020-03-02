Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 135.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,928,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256,830 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.43% of Applied Materials worth $239,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,792,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,358,911. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

