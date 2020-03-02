Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Prudential Financial worth $32,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $75.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.40.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

