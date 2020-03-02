Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 13,632 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,586,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,632 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.33% of Zoetis worth $210,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,791,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,779. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.72. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.25.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $764,946.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,993.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,801 shares of company stock worth $14,096,286. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.