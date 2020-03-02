Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 246,275 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 246,275 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Honeywell International worth $204,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 487,229 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $35,289,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,364,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.24. 6,744,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.38 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.77.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

