Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 175.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,139,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637,563 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.37% of Micron Technology worth $222,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,741 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,137,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $168,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,865 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43,294.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,780,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $47,696,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.59. 33,196,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,766,604. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Nomura raised their target price on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,800 shares of company stock worth $2,744,300. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

