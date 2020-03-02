Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,735,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 293,120 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Arconic worth $207,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARNC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARNC stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,324,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,818. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Arconic Inc has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

In other Arconic news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

