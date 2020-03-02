Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,296,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,080 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Metlife worth $269,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Metlife by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after buying an additional 1,385,433 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 6,954.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,158,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,623,000 after buying an additional 1,141,831 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,732,000 after buying an additional 1,083,612 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,689,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 10,684.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 592,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after buying an additional 587,349 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

Shares of Metlife stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,066,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,578. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average is $48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Metlife’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

