Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 101,961 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807,833 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 101,961 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Adobe worth $266,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE traded up $15.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $360.28. 5,390,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,093. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $249.10 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.23. The firm has a market cap of $166.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.48.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.