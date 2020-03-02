Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 132,513 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,688,514 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 132,513 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.31% of Starbucks worth $324,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after buying an additional 144,675 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $333,032,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,437,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,260,000 after purchasing an additional 185,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,829,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,845,000 after purchasing an additional 117,159 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.38. 14,255,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,583,497. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day moving average is $88.19. The firm has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

