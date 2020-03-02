Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 151,022 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 151,022 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Amgen worth $189,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,062,000 after acquiring an additional 63,361 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $12.47 on Monday, reaching $212.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,244,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,549. The firm has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.45. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.23.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

