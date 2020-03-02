Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 212,563 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 905,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 212,563 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Mastercard worth $270,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 81.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

NYSE:MA traded up $16.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $306.74. 9,678,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814,781. The firm has a market cap of $291.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

