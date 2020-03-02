Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 224,186 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,341,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224,186 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.32% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $190,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $12.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,077,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,842. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.58. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

