Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 25,054 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,898,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,054 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of AbbVie worth $256,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,007,000 after buying an additional 485,004 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.89.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.69. 12,170,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,953,858. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.