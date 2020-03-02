Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 535,430 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 535,430 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of United Technologies worth $260,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in United Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in United Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 14,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Technologies stock traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,065,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.70 and its 200-day moving average is $143.42. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.48 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTX. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

