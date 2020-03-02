Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 60,790 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,508,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,790 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.38% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $243,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,725,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,767,293. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day moving average is $67.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

