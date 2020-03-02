Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 716,719 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,087,072 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 716,719 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.51% of Ford Motor worth $186,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.12.

NYSE F traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,722,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,934,133. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

