Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 81,670 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,965,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,670 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.32% of Altria Group worth $297,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,549,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,698,528. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.