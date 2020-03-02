Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,640,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 916,317 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for about 0.5% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.35% of General Electric worth $341,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.21. 124,729,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,144,617. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $95.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Imperial Capital raised their price target on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.27.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

