PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Cowen

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Cowen in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PTCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.22.

NASDAQ PTCT traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $54.93. 1,576,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,447. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.09. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,877 shares of company stock worth $1,979,457. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,470,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,728,000 after acquiring an additional 41,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,619,000 after acquiring an additional 394,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,340,000 after acquiring an additional 264,044 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,640,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,486,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,404,000 after acquiring an additional 133,357 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

