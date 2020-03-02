Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,213 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 487.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $2.40 on Monday, hitting $53.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,258,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,365. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEG. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.28.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,475 shares of company stock worth $145,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

