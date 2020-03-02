Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK raised its position in Public Storage by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 89.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,451,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $10.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,736. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $202.84 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.38.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.