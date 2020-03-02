PUBLISH (NEWS) Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 27.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $416,706.00 and approximately $51,553.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.36 or 0.02895256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00224414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00048102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00137088 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

