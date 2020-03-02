PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 284.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,735 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of PulteGroup worth $10,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

