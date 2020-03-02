PumaPay 24-Hour Volume Tops $114,058.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One PumaPay token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, HitBTC and Coinall. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $114,058.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00053409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00498139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $572.11 or 0.06461116 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00063573 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030223 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005627 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011367 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (PMA) is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,776,422,227 tokens. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, CoinBene, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Upbit and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.