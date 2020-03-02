Pure 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar. One Pure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.01019338 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016097 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002935 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000758 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

PUREX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.