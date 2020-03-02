PutinCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $491.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 51% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 98.2% against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $351,897.00 and $491.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00041441 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00069802 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000870 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,894.48 or 1.00533201 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000973 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00064482 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 105% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000459 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,017,748,835 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.