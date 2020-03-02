PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the January 30th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $74.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. PVH has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $134.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PVH by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in PVH by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in PVH by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PVH. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

