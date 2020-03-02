PWR Coin (PWR) Market Capitalization Achieves $111,389.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $111,389.00 and $2.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PWR Coin

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub.

