PWR Holdings Ltd (ASX:PWH) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

PWR Holdings Ltd (ASX:PWH) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from PWR’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

ASX PWH opened at A$4.33 ($3.07) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$4.67. PWR has a 12 month low of A$3.22 ($2.28) and a 12 month high of A$5.16 ($3.66). The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a market cap of $433.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49.

PWR Holdings Limited designs, engineers, produces, tests, validates, and sells customized aluminum cooling products and solutions in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, PWR Performance Products and C&R Racing. The company offers radiators, such as car radiators and radiator cores; and air to air, air to ice, and liquid to air intercoolers, as well as aero 2 universal cast tanks, intercooler kits, and air to air intercooler cores.

