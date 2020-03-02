Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

AMRX stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

