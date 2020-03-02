Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Issued By DA Davidson

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report issued on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.21 and a beta of 2.03. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.