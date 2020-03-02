Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Community Healthcare Trust Inc Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $47.63 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 132.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.77 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

