Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Emcor Group Inc Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:EME)

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Emcor Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Emcor Group’s FY2021 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Emcor Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Shares of EME stock opened at $76.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.59. Emcor Group has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $93.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,948,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,850,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,197,000 after buying an additional 69,545 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

