Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Hostess Brands Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Hostess Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.66 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TWNK. ValuEngine raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.83. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $14.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $73,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,307,348 shares of company stock worth $18,533,779 in the last three months. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

