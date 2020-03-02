Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for ICF International Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for ICF International in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). ICF International had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $396.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. ICF International’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research raised their price target on ICF International from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on ICF International in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Sidoti reduced their price target on ICF International from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $75.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $68.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ICF International by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in ICF International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ICF International by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

