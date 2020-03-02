Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Issued By Svb Leerink

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $50.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $49.73 and a 1-year high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $295,009.26. Also, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $646,100.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,960. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

