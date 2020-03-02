Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Wendys Co Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wendys in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Wendys alerts:

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WEN. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Wendys from to in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Wendys has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wendys by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Wendys by 14.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,123,000 after acquiring an additional 363,545 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wendys by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Wendys by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Wendys by 72.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 322,561 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.