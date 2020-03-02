Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Acushnet Holdings Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Acushnet in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $368.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Acushnet from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $25.45 on Monday. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

