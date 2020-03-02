Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Arcosa in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arcosa’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

ACA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.15.

NYSE ACA opened at $42.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $446.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.10 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 6.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,267,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,035,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 2,229.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 445,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 426,264 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,674,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,688,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

