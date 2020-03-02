Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Clean Harbors Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Clean Harbors in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

NYSE:CLH opened at $69.52 on Monday. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

