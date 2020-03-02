Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clean Harbors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $69.52 on Monday. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 577,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,837,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41,323 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

