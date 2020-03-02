Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Gain Capital in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gain Capital’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Gain Capital alerts:

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 25.99%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gain Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gain Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gain Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

NYSE:GCAP opened at $5.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $219.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Gain Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signia Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 77,126 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 900,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 380,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 72,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 77,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.